Cameroon's incumbent president Biya is declared the winner of the latest election after unrest

YAOUNDE, Cameroon — Cameroon’s top court on Monday declared incumbent Paul Biya, the world’s oldest president, the winner of the latest election.

Clashes with security forces in Cameroon left at least four protesters dead ahead of the announcement as opposition supporters rallied to demand credible results.

The 92-year-old Biya has led the central African nation since 1982. The Constitutional Council said he received 53.66% of votes on Oct. 12 while former ally-turned challenger Issa Tchiroma Bakary got 35.19%.

The four protesters were shot dead in Douala, the economic capital, on Sunday, while more than 100 were arrested as hundreds of people stormed streets in several cities. Tchiroma had claimed victory days before the election, citing results he said were collated by his party. Biya dismissed the claim.

According to Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region that includes Douala, several members of the security forces were also injured in Douala by the protesters. He said at least 105 protesters were arrested.

Videos online showed protesters clashing with security forces, who fired tear gas and tried to disperse people barricading major roads in Douala and other cities, including Garoua and Maroua in the north.

Dozens of opposition supporters, activists and leaders were arrested in recent days. Cameroon's Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji told reporters on Saturday that the government arrested several people plotting violent attacks.

Tensions built ahead of the election in Cameroon, a country of nearly 30 million people. The decision by Biya, who has been in power for nearly half his life, to seek reelection angered youth and the opposition.

The opposition has accused Biya of having a hand in the disqualification of his strongest rival and of using "state machinery" to manipulate the election in his favor.

One protester, Oumarou Bouba, a 27-year-old trader in the northern city of Maroua, said, “I am ready to stake my life to defend my vote. I voted for Tchiroma because I want change.”

