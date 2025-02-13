Canada’s new fentanyl czar says goal is to totally stop the drug from entering the US

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — (AP) — The man appointed by the Canadian government to help stop fentanyl from entering the United States said his goal is to totally eliminate the drug crossing the border.

“Getting the number to zero is a goal and should be our goal,” Kevin Brosseau, a former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a former national security and intelligence adviser, said Wednesday.

“If it’s one pound, 10 pounds, we all know the amount of deaths that possibly could represent. We should be focused on eliminating the scourge that is fentanyl in this country and in the United States,” he said.

The Canadian government announced Brosseau's appointment as its fentanyl czar Tuesday.

The move was partly in response to President Donald Trump saying the flow of fentanyl and illegal immigrants into the U.S. was a reason for threatening to impose a 25% tariff on all Canadian goods – with an exception of 10% on energy.

Trump has paused the implementation of those tariffs until at least March 4.

“This is a clear demonstration of how serious Canada is taking the fentanyl crisis in his country and how important our relationship is with our American counterparts,” said Brosseau, who was speaking after touring a Canada Border Services Agency port of entry facility in Lansdowne, Ontario.

Brosseau said his job will be to work to integrate the different levels of law enforcement.

“I’m hoping to be able to give an intensity to the work,” he said. “My mandate is clear, to be able to bring people together to integrate the work and produce results.”

Figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) show the agency seized 19.5 kilograms (43 pounds) of fentanyl at the northern border last year. That compares to 9,570 kilograms (21,098 pounds) at the southwestern border.

Brosseau spent more than 20 years in the RCMP, where he served as a deputy commissioner and the senior Mountie in the province of Manitoba. More recently, he was deputy national security and intelligence adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Brosseau said he plans on meeting with Tom Homan, Trump’s border czar, and other U.S. officials soon.

“I’ve spent a number of years working in law enforcement,” he said. “I know how important those relationships, those collaborations are on the ground. We’re stronger together.”

Besides appointing Brosseau, the Canadian government has also announced it is spending CDN$1.3 billion (US$910 million) on increased border security which includes new helicopters, technology and personnel.

Speaking at the same event, David McGuinty, Canada’s public safety minister, was asked about the challenges on dealing with President Trump.

“There’s a lot at stake for people in the United States and in Canada,” said McGuinty. “There is a way to find our way forward here. I think the administration knows that."

“I think it’s going to take cool heads and a disciplined approach to find our way forward.”

McGuinty also reacted to Trump's continued statements about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state.

“Canada is an independent and sovereign country,” he said. “It will remain. So that’s just not up for discussion.”

This story has been updated to correct the U.S. dollar conversion for the increased spending to $910 million, not $91 million.

