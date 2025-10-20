Chinese leader Xi Jinping outlines 5-year plan at closed-door Communist Party meeting

BEIJING — Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered a speech Monday on the opening day of a major meeting of the ruling Communist Party to approve a draft plan laying out its goals for the country over the next five years.

A short dispatch from the official Xinhua News Agency said Xi “expounded on the Party leadership’s draft proposals” for the next five-year plan for national economic and social development, which will cover 2026-2030. It did not provide any details.

The latest plan comes at a time of growing challenges and uncertainty for China, including a persistently sluggish economy, foreign restrictions on its access to the latest technologies and high tariffs imposed on its exports to the United States.

A Xinhua editorial said that the plan should focus on “high-quality” development and technological innovation, while also ensuring national security is protected and the benefits of economic growth are spread fairly and more widely.

“There will be hardships and obstacles on our way forward, and we may encounter major tests,” the editorial said in discussing economic and national security goals. “We must be prepared to deal with a series of new risks and challenges.”

Analysts and investors are watching the meeting to look for clues about how the plan will balance economic and security interests, and to what extent the plan will call for structural changes to boost consumer spending and manage an aging society.

This week's four-day meeting brings together about 200 voting members and 170 alternate members of the Central Committee of the Communist Party.

The body will approve the draft five-year plan, though full details likely won't be released until it is formally approved at the legislature's next annual meeting, expected in March.

