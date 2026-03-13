Cuban president says talks were recently held with the US to resolve differences

HAVANA — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said Friday that his government has held recent talks with the U.S., marking the first time the Caribbean country confirms such speculation.

He said the talks “were aimed at finding solutions through dialogue to the bilateral differences between our two nations. International factors facilitated these exchanges.”

He did not elaborate on those factors.

Díaz-Canel said no petroleum shipments have arrived on the island in the past three months, which he blamed on a U.S. energy blockade.

Cuba ’s western region was hit by a massive blackout last week, leaving millions without power.

He said that Cuba, which produces 40% of its petroleum, has been generating its own power but that it hasn’t been sufficient to meet demand.

He said the lack of power has affected communications, education and transportation, and that the government has had to postpone surgeries for tens of thousands of people as a result.

“The impact is tremendous,” he said.

Díaz-Canel said that the purpose of the talks was to identify “bilateral problems that require solutions based on their severity and impact” and find solutions to them.

The president added that the aim was “to determine the willingness of both parties to take concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries. And in addition, to identify areas of cooperation to confront threats and guarantee the security and peace of both nations, as well as in the region.”

Díaz-Canel called it a “highly sensitive process” because it affects bilateral relations of both countries and “demands enormous and significant efforts to find solutions and create spaces for understanding that will allow us to move away from confrontation.”

He noted that Cuba is willing to carry out the process on the basis of equality and respect for the countries’ political systems and for Cuba’s “sovereignty and self-determination.”

Critical oil shipments from Venezuela were halted after the U.S. attacked the South American country and arrested its leader.

Coto reported form San José, Costa Rica.

