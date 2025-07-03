Denmark backs Ukraine's EU membership quest as Zelenskyy meets key European backers

AARHUS, Denmark — (AP) — Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen vowed Thursday to back Ukraine in its quest to join the European Union, as Denmark officially launched its six-month presidency of the world’s biggest trading bloc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky joined Frederiksen and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the western city of Aarhus, where Denmark is marking the start of its eighth EU presidency since joining in 1973.

It comes after the Trump administration decided to halt some arms shipments promised to help Kyiv fight off Russia's invasion.

Russia's renewed push to capture more territory has put Ukraine's defenses under severe strain, with the war now in its fourth year. Russian missiles and drones are battering Ukrainian cities. U.S.-led efforts to find a peace settlement have stalled.

“Ukraine belongs in the EU. It is in the interest of both Denmark and Europe. Therefore, the Danish Presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on its path towards EU membership,” Frederiksen said in a statement.

Ukraine's EU membership path is being blocked by Hungary. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán insists that the country should remain a buffer zone between Russia and NATO countries.

Increased military support, cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry and new sanctions against Russia were also due to be discussed between EU officials and Zelenskyy.

“We must partly strengthen Ukraine. Partly weaken Russia. The first thing we do is increase military support. Ukraine is crucial for Europe’s security," Frederiksen said. "The second thing we do is sanctions. We must increase the pressure on Russia.”

Her government has invested in Ukraine’s defense industry — which can produce arms and ammunition more quickly and cheaply than elsewhere in Europe — and has invited Ukrainian companies to set up shop on safer ground in Denmark.

Zelenskyy was also scheduled to have an audience with King Frederik X of Denmark.

