Family expresses concern at British couple detained in Iran on security charges

LONDON — (AP) — Relatives of a British couple who have been detained in Iran said Saturday that their situation was distressing and causing "significant concern," and that the family was working hard on securing their safe return.

Iran's official news agency reported Wednesday that the pair were held in the southern Iranian city of Kerman on security-related charges.

The report didn't name the couple or provide details about their case, but a family statement released Saturday through the U.K. Foreign Office identified them as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

The two were reportedly traveling around the world on motorbikes when they were detained in January. British media, citing social media posts, reported that they had crossed into Iran from Armenia on Dec. 30 and were planning to enter Pakistan next.

“This unexpected turn of events has caused significant concern for our entire family, and we are deeply focused on ensuring their safety and well-being during this trying time," the family said in a statement, adding that it was working with U.K. officials to navigate the situation.

“The family are united in our determination to secure their safe return," it added.

The U.K. ambassador met with the couple earlier and the U.K. Foreign Office said that it was providing consular assistance to them.

Iran has a history of detaining and releasing Western nationals on security charges. The country has long been accused of holding those with Western ties as prisoners to be used as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Iran denies those accusations.

In 2022, Iran released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after more than five years. She had been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of plotting to overthrow Iran's government, a charge that she, her supporters and rights groups denied.

