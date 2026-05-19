Finnish divers will try to recover 2 of the dead Italians from an underwater cave in the Maldives

MALE, Maldives — Three Finnish divers on Tuesday will attempt to recover the bodies of two of the four Italians who died deep inside an underwater cave in an atoll in the Maldives, five days after they were reported missing.

The bodies were located on Monday, when searches resumed after being suspended following the death of a local military diver during a perilous mission to try to reach them. The Italian divers went missing on Thursday.

Maldives government spokesman Ahmed Shaam said that the three divers will retrieve the bodies, which are lying at a depth of around 60 meters (200 feet), which is up to 30 meters (nearly 100 feet) from where the Maldives coast guard will eventually take over and hand them over to police closer to the surface.

The legal depth for recreational diving in the Maldives is 30 meters (nearly 100 feet).

The government of the Indian Ocean island nation on Monday said that the bodies were spotted in the innermost part of the cave by three Finnish diving experts, supported by the Maldives police and the military.

“As was previously thought, the four bodies were found inside the cave, not only inside the cave, but well inside the cave into the third segment of the cave, which is the largest part,” Shaam said.

He said that the four bodies were found “pretty much together,” and that the plan was to recover two bodies on Tuesday and the remaining two on Wednesday.

The Divers’ Alert Network Europe, which deployed the three Finnish divers, said on its website that they are technical and cave divers with international experience in search and recovery missions, including operations in “deep overhead environments, confined spaces and high-risk scenarios.”

The team used advanced technical systems, including closed-circuit rebreathers, a system that recycles exhaled breathing gas and removes carbon dioxide through a chemical scrubber, allowing for “significantly longer dives,” the organization said.

The body of a fifth Italian — a diving instructor — was found earlier outside the cave on the day they were reported missing. The five were exploring a cave at a depth of about 50 meters (160 feet) in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday, according to Italy’s Foreign Ministry.

Initial teams had already dived to identify and mark the entrance to the cave system where the Italians disappeared.

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