Guinea's main opposition leader warns of a 'party-state' after 40 political parties dissolved

DAKAR, Senegal — Guinea's main opposition figure on Sunday accused the country's leader of trying to build a “party-state,” after the government dissolved 40 political parties by decree, including the main opposition ones.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization on Friday announced the parties dissolution for their “failure to meet their obligations.” The decree said that the dissolution strips the parties of their legal status and bans their political activity, including the use of their names, logos, emblems and other symbols.

Cellou Dalein Diallo — leader of the main opposition party Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea, one of the dissolved parties — accused President Mamadi Doumbouya of trying to sideline rivals to build a one “party-state,” in a video posted on Facebook on Sunday.

“I urge the leaders, activists and supporters of the UFDG, and all Guineans who cherish liberty and justice, to rise as one and use every means to bring an end to this exceptional regime that has lasted far too long,” Diallo said, adding that dialogue and legal avenues were no longer likely to deliver political change.

Doumbouya, who has been in office since a 2021 military coup, was elected in December in a vote in which all major opposition leaders were barred. During his rule, several political parties and media outlets had already been suspended, while numerous opposition leaders and civil society figures have been arrested or forced into exile.

Among the most prominent parties dissolved Friday are Diallo's party; the Rally of the Guinean People, which is the party of former President Alpha Condé; and another major opposition party, the Union of Republican Forces, led by opposition figure Sidya Touré. All three leaders are living in exile.

The three parties had already been suspended in August — shortly before a referendum that allowed the leader of the country’s junta to run for president — for failing to comply with the country's political parties charter.

Guinea is one of the several West African countries that have seen a coup or coup attempt since 2020. Military officers have taken on popular discontent with deteriorating security, underwhelming economies or disputed elections to seize power.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.