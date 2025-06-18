Hegseth says the Pentagon has given Trump possible options for Israel-Iran conflict

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told lawmakers Wednesday that the Pentagon was providing possible options to President Donald Trump as he decides next steps on Iran but would not say whether the military was planning to assist with Israeli strikes, an action that could risk dragging America into a wider war in the Middle East.

Hegseth was on Capitol Hill for the last of his series of often combative hearings before lawmakers, who have pressed him on everything from a ban on transgender troops to his use of a Signal chat to share sensitive military plans earlier this year.

In questioning before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth said "maximum force protection" was being provided for U.S. troops in the Middle East and that it is Trump's decision whether to provide Israel a "bunker buster" bomb to strike at the core of Iran's nuclear program, which would require U.S. pilots flying a B-2 stealth bomber. He would not indicate what the U.S. may do next.

Israel has struck multiple Iranian nuclear facilities in the last several days but one of its key uranium production sites, Fordo, requires the deep penetrating munition.

Trump would not say Wednesday whether he has decided to order a U.S. strike on Iran, a move that Tehran warned anew would be greeted with stiff retaliation if it happens.

"I may do it, I may not do it," Trump said in an exchange with reporters at the White House. "I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do."

Trump added that it's not "too late" for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct U.S. involvement in Israel's military operations aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear program.

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei earlier Wednesday warned that the United States that strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will “result in irreparable damage for them” and that his country would not heed to Trump’s call for Iran to back down.

“I say good luck,” Trump said when asked about the supreme leader’s refusal to surrender.

Hegseth said the U.S. military was readying options for Trump.

“They should have made a deal. President Trump’s word means something -- the world understands that. And at the Defense Department, our job is to stand ready and prepared with options. And that’s precisely what we’re doing,” Hegseth said.

The U.S. has shifted significant numbers of refueling tanker and fighter aircraft to position them to be able to respond to the escalating conflict, such as supporting possible evacuations, or airstrikes. Hegseth said this week that was done to protect U.S. personnel and airbases.

Hegseth's testimony last week in three congressional hearings also was taken over by events, with the Trump administration dispatching the National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines to the protests in Los Angeles against California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wishes. It came just ahead of a massive military parade to celebrate the Army's 250th birthday, which coincided with Trump's birthday.

In the previous hearings — where Hegseth appeared to discuss the Pentagon's spending plan — lawmakers made it clear they are unhappy that Hegseth has not provided full details on the administration's first proposed defense budget.

Trump has said it would total $1 trillion, a significant increase over the current spending level of more than $800 billion.

Hegseth, who is appearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday, has spent vast amounts of time during his first months in office promoting the social changes he's making at the Pentagon. He's been far less visible in the administration's more critical international security crises and negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and Iran.

For example, Hegseth directed the renaming of a Navy ship that had honored Harvey Milk, a slain gay rights activist who served as a sailor during the Korean War. He also has touted other moves to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and said a ban on transgender troops in the military was a way to regain the "warrior ethos."

Wednesday's hearing was the first time Hegseth has gone before some senators since he squeaked through his Senate confirmation with a tie-breaking vote. It was the closest vote of any Trump Cabinet member.

While he has talked a lot about making the military more lethal, it was his use of the unclassified, unsecured Signal messaging app that quickly caught public attention.

Set up by then-national security adviser Mike Waltz, a group chat that included Hegseth and other senior administration leaders was used to share information about upcoming military strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The chat came to light because the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to it. Waltz took responsibility for the gaffe, but Hegseth was roundly criticized for sharing details about the military strikes in that chat and in another one that included his wife and brother.

The Pentagon's watchdog is looking into Hegseth's use of Signal and expected to issue a report soon.

