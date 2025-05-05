Hundreds of activists stage Mali's first pro-democracy rally in years since coups

BAMAKO, Mali — (AP) — Hundreds of activists defied threats from Mali 's military government and demonstrated over the weekend in the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The demonstrators in the capital, Bamako, protested a new bill initiated by Mali's transitional government to dissolve political parties in the west African nation. It was the latest decision to restrict political activities.

The activists on Saturday chanted against dictatorship outside the Palais de Culture, which police had cordoned off to avoid clashes with pro-military youths who took over the venue hours earlier in an attempt to prevent the rally.

The rally's organizers said in a statement they “strongly condemn any attempt to limit, suspend or dissolve political parties, which is a direct attack on the constitution and the sovereignty of the Malian people.”

On Sunday, civil society figures, political parties and labor leaders held a press conference to call for “a rapid and credible return to constitutional order through the organization of transparent, inclusive and peaceful elections,” organizer Cheick Oumar Doumbia said.

Police made them leave the scene, citing the risk of confrontation with supporters of the military government.

It is still early to say whether the protests will gain momentum, but there is a “real risk” of tension if political parties are not reassured by the authorities, said Mamouni Soumano, political analyst and lecturer at Kurukanfuga University in Bamako.

Mali's government last week issued a decree in the Council of Ministers to repeal the law governing the charter of political parties.

That followed a national political conference last week, launched by the government, that also recommended naming as president junta leader Gen. Assimi Goita, who seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021.

The conference said Goita should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term, according to Abdou Salam Diepkilé, director general of territorial administration.

Mali's military leaders have cut diplomatic ties and military cooperation with traditional Western partners and forged new partnerships with Russia.

