Hurricane Norma heads for Mexico’s Los Cabos resorts, as Tammy becomes hurricane in the Atlantic

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — (AP) — Hurricane Norma weakened slightly but remained a major storm Friday as it took aim at the twin resorts of Los Cabos at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula in the Pacific.

In the Atlantic, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Tammy had grown into a hurricane, with winds of 75 mph (120 kph). Hurricane warnings were issued for the islands of Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The center said Norma had 110 mph (175 kph) maximum sustained winds and was located about 245 miles (395 kilometers) south of Cabo San Lucas. The Category 2 storm was moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Hotels in Los Cabos, which are largely frequented by foreign tourists, remained about three-quarters full and there has been no major move by visitors to leave, Baja California Sur state tourism secretary Maribel Collins said.

The government posted 500 Marines to the resort to help with storm preparations, and municipal officials said that as many as 39 emergency shelters could be opened if needed.

Norma was expected to starting hitting Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo by Saturday, and the local port was closed to navigation as a precaution.

A hurricane warning was issued for the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, but even a minor deviation from the forecast track would take a weakened Norma toward the mainland of Mexico’s western Pacific coast.

The Pacific coast port of Manzanillo was also closed to small craft as a precaution, and the government of Baja California Sur state canceled some classes.

Norma was expected to continue weakening Friday as it neared land.

National Hurricane Center specialist John Cangialosi said the storm was expected to continue moving north into Saturday but then slow to a crawl “and should be just kind of hanging out near the southern portion of the Baja California Peninsula.”

The concerns, especially if the storm slowed rather than passing quickly, were significant winds and heavy rain, he said.

In the Atlantic, Hurricane Tammy was 165 miles (265 kilometers) east-southeast of the Caribbean island of Martinique and was moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Tammy was expected to remain at hurricane strength as it moved toward the Leeward Islands through Saturday as it passes by Guadeloupe, Antigua and Barbuda. Both Martinique and Guadeloupe are French overseas departments.

Hurricane warnings were issued for the islands of Guadeloupe, Antigua, Barbuda, Montserrat, and St. Kitts and Nevis.

