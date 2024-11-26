Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown in Pakistani capital as government threatens to open fire

ISLAMABAD — (AP) — Supporters seeking the release of imprisoned Pakistani former premier Imran Khan on Tuesday broke through a ring of shipping containers locking down the capital Islamabad, battled police, and ignored a government threat to respond with gunfire.

Police used tear gas to disperse the crowds and at least one person has died in clashes. Scores more have been injured, including journalists who were attacked by Khan supporters. Dozens of Khan supporters beat a videographer covering the protest for The Associated Press and broke his camera. He sustained head injuries and was being treated in a hospital.

Shortly after midnight, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had threatened protesters that police would respond with live fire if protesters fired weapons at them.

“If they again fire bullets, the bullet will be responded with the bullet.” he said.

Khan, who has been in jail for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, remains popular. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, says the cases are politically motivated.

Authorities say only courts can order the release of Khan, who was ousted in 2022 through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He has been imprisoned since his first conviction in a graft case, in August 2023, and has been sentenced in several cases.

Khan’s supporters were around 10 km (6.2 miles) from their destination, the city’s Red Zone that houses key government buildings. Naqvi said Khan's party rejected a government offer to rally on the outskirts of the city.

In a bid to foil the protest, police have arrested more than 4,000 Khan supporters since Friday and suspended mobile and internet services in some parts of the country. On Thursday, a court prohibited rallies in the capital and Naqvi said anyone violating the ban would be arrested.

Travel between Islamabad and other cities has become nearly impossible because of shipping containers blocking the roads. All educational institutions remain closed. Mobile internet services and messaging platforms are experiencing severe disruption in the capital.

The PTI relies heavily on social media to demand his release and uses messaging platforms like WhatsApp to share information, including details of events.

The violence comes during an official visit by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

