Iran's rial currency plummets to new low, sparking fears of higher food prices

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's rial slid further Monday to a new record low of more than 1.3 million to the U.S. dollar, deepening the currency's collapse less than two weeks after it first breached the 1.2-million mark amid sanctions pressure and regional tensions.

Currency traders in Tehran quoted the dollar above 1.3 million rials, underscoring the speed of the decline since Dec. 3, when the rial hit what was then a historic low.

The rapid depreciation is compounding inflationary pressures, pushing up prices for food and other daily necessities and further straining household budgets, a trend that could be intensified by a gasoline price change introduced in recent days.

Iran on Saturday added a third gasoline price tier, raising the cost of full bought beyond monthly quotes at 50,000 rials (4 U.S. cents). It is the first major adjustment to fuel pricing since a price hike in 2019 that sparked nationwide protests and a crackdown that reportedly killed over 300 people.

Under the revised system, motorists continue to receive 60 liters a month at the subsidized rate of 15,000 rials per liter and another 100 liters at 30,000 rials, but any additional purchases now cost more than three times the original subsidized price. While gasoline in Iran remains among the cheapest in the world, economists warn the change could feed inflation at a time when the rapidly weakening rial is already pushing up the cost of food and other basic goods.

The fall comes as efforts to revive negotiations between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear program appear stalled, while uncertainty persists over the risk of renewed conflict following June’s 12-day war involving Iran and Israel. Many Iranians also fear the possibility of a broader confrontation that could draw in the United States, adding to market anxiety.

Iran’s economy has been battered for years by international sanctions, particularly after Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. At the time the 2015 accord was implemented — which sharply curtailed Iran’s uranium enrichment and stockpiles in exchange for sanctions relief — the rial traded at about 32,000 to the dollar.

After Trump returned to the White House for a second term in January, his administration revived a “maximum pressure” campaign, expanding sanctions that target Iran’s financial sector and energy exports. Washington has again pursued firms involved in trading Iranian crude oil, including discounted sales to buyers in China, according to U.S. statements.

Further pressure followed in late September, when the United Nations reimposed nuclear-related sanctions on Iran through what diplomats described as the “snapback” mechanism. Those measures once again froze Iranian assets abroad, halted arms transactions with Tehran and imposed penalties tied to Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Economists warn that the rial’s accelerating decline risks feeding a vicious cycle of higher prices and reduced purchasing power, particularly for staples such as meat and rice that are central to Iranian diets. For many Iranians, the latest record low reinforces concerns that relief remains distant as diplomacy falters and sanctions tighten.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.