Israel-Hamas war latest: Netanyahu signals cease-fire deal could be shaping up as deaths top 39,000

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages in Gaza could be taking shape. Netanyahu is in Washington, where he is to address Congress.

The Israeli military has ordered the evacuation of part of a crowded area in the Gaza Strip it had designated a humanitarian zone,. The Health Ministry in Gaza says over 39,000 Palestinians have been killed in the nine-month war.

Egypt, Qatar and the United States are pushing Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would stop the fighting and free remaining hostages. Netanyahu's office has said a negotiating team will be sent to continue talks Thursday.

In China, Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration on forming a unity government and ending a long rift. But previous declarations have failed, including a similar deal in 2011.

Here’s the latest:

Israeli raid in a Palestinian city in the West Bank kills 5, including 3 militants

JERUSALEM — Israeli forces raided a Palestinian city in the occupied West Bank killing at least five people, including three militants, the Israeli military, Hamas and the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said two women were among the dead.

The military said a drone struck militants in the area of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem overnight, killing Ashraf Nafa, who the military called a local senior Hamas operative. It said another alleged militant, Mohammed Awad, was also killed, and said both had been behind attacks on Israeli soldiers. The Israeli statement did not mention the women.

Hamas identified Nafa as a member and said two other militants with the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, including Awad, were also killed.

For several years, the Israeli military has been carrying out near nightly raids in the West Bank that intensified when the war in Gaza erupted. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 500 Palestinians have been killed in the ensuing violence, many of them in clashes with Israeli soldiers but others while throwing stones or protesting. People not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have been on the rise in the territory.

A top WHO official is worried about possible polio and other disease outbreaks in Gaza

GENEVA — A top World Health Organization official in Palestinian areas said Tuesday he’s “extremely worried” about polio and other outbreaks of communicable diseases in Gaza after traces of the virus turned up in sewage samples in the territory.

Dr. Ayadil Saparbekov, team lead for health emergencies at WHO in the occupied Palestinian territory, said test results and a risk assessment were expected this week about how people and medical officials should respond to a possible outbreak.

There have been no confirmed human cases of polio in Gaza, but six of seven sewage samples tested positive for vaccine-derived polio virus, he said. That means that one or more people who got a polio vaccine jab have shed the virus in the environment.

“I am extremely worried about an outbreak happening in Gaza. And this is not only polio — the different outbreaks of the communicable diseases that may happen,” he told a United Nations briefing in Geneva by video, alluding to a hepatitis outbreak there in 2023.

Saparbekov said lack of water, sanitation, and access to health care could lead to more people dying of communicable diseases than from injury related conditions.

Rolando Gomez, a United Nations spokesperson in Geneva, said Israel “as the occupying power” has a responsibility “to ensure assistance reaches those in need in Gaza” and to “create an enabling environment for the U.N. and our partners to operate.”

Israel has announced plans to vaccinate its soldiers operating in Gaza against polio.

Palestinian factions sign a declaration in the latest attempt to clear the way for a unity government as the war in Gaza rages on

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending a yearslong rift, Chinese state state broadcaster CCTV said Tuesday, taking a step toward potentially resolving the deep divide between the sides as the war in Gaza rages on.

The declaration by the two heavyweights of Palestinian politics — and other smaller Palestinian groups — to form a unity government for the Palestinian territories is the result of the latest in a series of talks meant to unite the sides.

But previous declarations have failed, including a similar deal in 2011, casting doubt over whether the China-sponsored negotiations might actually lead to a resolution. It also comes as Israel and Hamas are weighing an internationally backed cease-fire proposal that would wind down the nine-month war and free dozens of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Still, the future of Gaza is undecided, with Israel vehemently opposed to any role by Hamas in governing Gaza. It has also rejected calls from the United States for the Fatah-dominated Palestinian Authority to run Gaza after the war ends. The lack of a postwar vision for running the Gaza Strip has complicated negotiations over a cease-fire.

Since the current war broke out in Gaza almost 10 months ago, Hamas officials have said that the party does not want to return to ruling Gaza as it did before the conflict, and the group has called for formation of a government of technocrats to be agreed upon by the various Palestinian factions, which would prepare the way for elections for both Gaza and the West Bank, with the intention of forming a unified government.

Conditions for a cease-fire deal that would release hostages from captivity in Gaza are ‘ripening,’ Israel's Netanyahu says

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has signaled that a cease-fire deal that would free dozens of hostages from captivity in Gaza could be taking shape.

In a meeting late Monday in Washington with families of hostages, Netanyahu said the conditions to bring the captives back were “ripening,” according to a statement from his office. He said that was happening because of the fierce military pressure Israel was putting on Hamas.

He gave no further details on the deal’s progress.

For weeks, Israel and Hamas have been weighing a United States-backed cease-fire deal that would bring a halt to the nine-month war and free the roughly 120 hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack. About a third of the hostages are said to be dead, and Israel’s military announced Monday that two more died in captivity.

Netanyahu faces intense pressure from a broad swath of Israelis to agree to the deal. He has vowed to defeat Hamas before stopping the war, a term that has been a main sticking point throughout the negotiations.

The families of hostages had demanded that Netanyahu nail down a deal before flying to Washington, where he will address Congress and is expected to meet President Joe Biden.

Bill labeling UN Palestinian aid agency as a ‘terror group’ moves forward in Israel's parliament

JERUSALEM, Israel — An Israeli parliamentary bill that seeks to label the main provider of aid for Palestinians in Gaza a terrorist group is moving ahead.

Legislators voted 50-10 in favor of the bill in a preliminary vote in Israel’s parliament Monday. The bill requires two more votes before becoming law.

The bill is the product of increasingly tense relations between Israel and the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA. Israel has accused the agency of militant links, claiming that hundreds of its employees are members of militant groups, including some who allegedly participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel. Those accusations led to a global cascade of funding cuts to the agency.

UNRWA employs thousands of workers and provides vital aid and services to millions of people across the Middle East. In Gaza, it has been the main supplier of food, water and shelter to civilians during the Israel-Hamas war.

The bill moving through parliament would brand the agency as a “terror group,” saying that the employees’ alleged involvement in the Hamas assault shows that “it is a terror organization that is no different from the Hamas terror organization.” The bill also seeks to cut diplomatic ties between Israel and the agency.

Juliette Touma, director of communications for UNRWA, said she wasn’t entirely sure how the bill, if made law, would affect the agency, but said it would likely complicate its work. She said UNRWA is in contact with Israeli authorities on a daily basis, something the law would limit.

The European Union, Qatar and Saudi Arabia have all previously expressed concern about the bill, saying it would hobble the agency’s work.

