Japan's new leader is praised for an 'energetic' diplomatic debut hosting Trump

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaich i won praise in her country's parliament on Tuesday for a diplomatic debut that included hosting U.S. President Donald Trump — but was scolded by the opposition leader for what he said was going too far in flattering Trump.

Takaichi held a summit with Trump last Tuesday, only a week after she took office as Japan's first female leader, and attended two regional summits.

Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, remarked on Takaichi’s “big smiles” and noted she was "full of energy,” saying she had earned Trump’s praise as a “very energetic woman.”

He added, “I believe you are off to a good start in building a personal relationship.”

Noda, however, criticized Takaichi for “flattery diplomacy to the extreme" for plans to nominate Trump for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Takaichi would be nominating Trump for the prize.

"It was too careless," Noda told Takaichi during Tuesday's lower house session. Noda cited Trump's later suggestion that the U.S. would resume nuclear testing — an extremely sensitive issue in Japan due to the nuclear bombs the U.S. dropped on the country at the end of World War II.

Noda asked Takaicki if she still planned to nominate Trump for the peace prize in light of that announcement. She did not comment.

Takaichi's recent talks with China’s President Xi Jinping and South Korea’s Lee Jae Myung and a promise to develop stable ties have also been well received.

Her past views defending Japan’s World War II actions and visits to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine — viewed by Asian victims of Japanese wartime aggression as signaling a lack of remorse — had been seen as risks to relations with Seoul and Beijing. However, she has toned down her hawkish stance. She also skipped her seasonal Yasukuni visit last month and donated a religious ornament instead.

Takaichi has enjoyed support ratings of around 60-70% since taking office, and one taken over the weekend after her diplomatic debut was even higher at about 80%, though support for her Liberal Democratic Party remains little changed at around 20-30%.

Her struggling party and its ruling coalition with a new partner, Japan Innovation Party, lacks a majority in both houses of parliament, meaning the coalition cannot achieve any policy without cooperation from the opposition.

Earlier Tuesday, Takaichi’s government launched a ministerial meeting to address foreigner-related issues. These include investment, land transactions, labor and tourism. The move comes after an ethnocentric campaign by a right-wing party in the summer gained popularity. Voters have been frustrated by rising prices, dwindling wages and bleak prospects for the future.

The government aims to compile stricter measures to tackle these concerns.

"Illegal activity among some foreigners is causing the sense of uneasiness and unfairness among the Japanese people," Takaichi said. "The government will resolutely respond to these actions, while distancing itself from xenophobia."

Takaichi also held a first meeting of a task force for economic growth through public-private investment in 17 areas including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, shipbuilding and defense.

During Trump’s visit, Takaichi strengthened her reputation as protege of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whom Trump had friendly ties with, and agreed to build a “golden age” of Japan-U.S. ties.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.