The Latest: Merkel awaits coronavirus results in quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about coronavirus, as journalists sit far apart, in Berlin, Sunday, March 22, 2020. German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (Michael Kappeler/Pool photo via AP) (Michael Kappeler)