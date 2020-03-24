The Latest: US officials working on $2 trillion rescue deal

People line up to buy food and other supplies at a 24-hour supermarket in Yangon, Myanmar, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, following the first cases of coronavirus announcement. Myanmar has announced its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, one in the nation's biggest city, Yangon, and the other in the western state of Chin. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw) (Thein Zaw)