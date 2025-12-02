The Latest: US envoy Witkoff to meet Putin in Moscow

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff was due to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, taking a draft peace plan that Washington hopes can bring about an end to the nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Putin, however, accused Ukraine’s European allies of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts to end the war, calling their demands “absolutely unacceptable.”

U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will join the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. He said the talks would take “as long as needed” and will involve only Witkoff, Kushner and an interpreter from the U.S. side.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Ireland during his European tour to sustain support against Russia’s invasion.

According to a draft of Trump's plan obtained last month by The Associated Press, it would cede land to Russia and limit the size of Kyiv’s military. Ukraine and European allies have been working with U.S. officials to amend the plan.

Here is the latest:

Putin threatens retaliation over strikes on vessels carrying Russian oil

Putin also threatened retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on vessels carrying Russian oil in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone. He said Moscow would expand the range of its strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships.

He also said Moscow would “consider the possibility” of retaliatory measures against the vessels of countries helping Ukraine to carry out such strikes.

Putin accuses Europe of not having a ‘peace agenda’

Putin has accused Ukraine’s European allies of sabotaging U.S.-led efforts to end the war, asserting that “they don’t have a peace agenda, they’re on the side of the war.”

The Russian leader accused Europe of amending peace proposals with “demands that are absolutely unacceptable to Russia,” thus “blocking the entire peace process,” only to blame Russia for it.

His remarks were in line with the narrative that Russia pushed after Trump came to office earlier this year and initiated talks with Moscow.

Putin urges journalists to visit areas he says are now in Russian hands

Speaking with journalists, Putin asserted that Moscow’s troops had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk. He said it has “special significance” because “from this base, from this sector, the Russian army can easily advance in any direction that the General Staff deems most promising.”

Putin invited foreign journalists to visit Pokrovsk.

Ukraine has denied that Russian troops have taken control of the city. Ukraine’s General Staff described Putin’s new statements as “a propaganda stunt.” It said on social media that the Ukrainian army was preparing additional routes to deliver supplies to troops in the area.

Zelenskyy says US taking ‘serious steps to end the war in one way or another’

Speaking at a press conference in Dublin, Zelenskyy said: “There are now 20 points that were drafted in Geneva, and were finalized in Florida. Some things still have to be worked on.

“From what I’ve seen, America takes serious steps to end the war in one way or another. And our mission, I am sure this is our common mission, of everyone in Europe, is to truly and this war and not just make a pause in hostilities.

“We need decent peace, and for it to truly happen, every one has to be on the side of peace.”

‘Ukraine belongs in the European Union’

Ireland’s leader announced 125 million euros ($145 million) in new funding for Ukraine during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Dublin on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Micheál Martin said his government will provide 100 million euros in non-lethal military assistance and 25 million euros to support Ukraine’s energy system.

He said Russia has been “deliberately, cynically” attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

Martin said Ireland would try to push forward negotiations on Ukraine joining the European Union, saying: “Ukraine is part of our European family. It shares the same values. It belongs in the European Union.”

Zelenskyy arrives in Ireland

Zelenskyy was received at Government Buildings in Dublin by an honor guard and a military band playing the Ukrainian and Irish national anthems.

Earlier he visited President Catherine Connolly at her official residence. He wrote in the visitor’s book: “On behalf of the people of Ukraine, I express my sincere gratitude for Ireland’s steadfast support during our fight against Russian aggression.”

