The Latest: Majority of shops in England can reopen in June

A worker uncovers the front of a bar ready to open for the first time in over two months in Madrid, Spain, Monday, May 25, 2020. Spain is making progress on its staggered plan out of the confinement against the coronavirus. Roughly half of the population, including residents in the biggest cities of Madrid and Barcelona, enters phase 1, Monday which allows for social gatherings in limited numbers, restaurant and bar services with outdoor sitting and some cultural and sports activities. (AP Photo/Paul White) (Paul White)