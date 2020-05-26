Lebanon's migrant workers' plight worsens as crises multiply

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 photo, Ethiopian workers pack food at the office of Egna Legna, meaning “from us migrants to us migrants” in Amharic, Ethiopia's official language, which offers food packages for some who lost their jobs and helps others pay rent, in Beirut, Lebanon. Some 250,000 registered migrant laborers in Lebanon — maids, garbage collectors, farm hands and construction workers — are growing more desperate as a crippling economic and financial crisis sets in, coupled with coronavirus restrictions. With no functioning airports and exorbitant costs of repatriation flights, many are trapped, unable to go home. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) (Hussein Malla)