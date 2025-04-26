A look at the PLO’s new vice president, Hussein al-Sheikh

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Hussein al-Sheikh has been named vice president of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the internationally recognized representative of the Palestinian people.

The appointment makes the 64-year-old al-Sheikh the front-runner to one day succeed 89-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, though that isn't guaranteed. The position is among the recent reforms by Abbas meant at currying favor with the international community and positioning himself to play a role in postwar Gaza.

Here’s a closer look.

Veteran politician

Born in the West Bank city of Ramallah, al-Sheikh is among Abbas’ closest aides and confidants.

He is a veteran politician who has held top positions over decades, most recently as secretary-general of the PLO’s powerful executive committee for the past three years.

The PLO oversees the Palestinian Authority, which administers semi-autonomous areas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Al-Sheikh is responsible for civilian affairs, making him the primary contact with Israel on civilian affairs.

Al-Sheikh spent 11 years in Israeli prisons in his youth, where he learned Hebrew, and is a veteran of the Palestinian security forces — experiences that could give him credibility with Palestinian security figures and the broader public.

Powerful post

Being in charge of civilian affairs makes al-Sheikh one of the Palestinian Authority's most powerful figures.

His office is responsible for arranging coveted travel permits allowing Palestinians to enter Israel for work and medical care. This gives him tremendous influence over everyday Palestinians and his political rivals, who rely on him to maintain their own VIP privileges.

It has also made him a controversial figure. As Israel has deepened its control over the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority is seen as ineffective, corrupt and serving as a subcontractor for Israel. Al-Sheikh is one of the most prominent symbols of this system.

In a 2022 interview with The Associated Press, he said he had no choice but to cooperate with Israel to help the Palestinians in difficult circumstances.

International connections

While unpopular at home, Al-Sheikh could benefit from the international connections he has made over the years.

Israel does not think Abbas is serious about peace and has ruled out any role for him in postwar Gaza. But al-Sheikh has good working relations with the Israelis.

He also has represented Abbas in international meetings with wealthy Gulf Arab countries, whose money will be needed to rebuild Gaza, and with the United States. Earlier this year, he met with President Donald Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, in Saudi Arabia.

Presidency isn’t guaranteed

Al-Sheikh’s appointment makes him the front-runner to succeed Abbas, but the job is not guaranteed. Abbas still has authority over his vice president and can fire him if he is unhappy with his performance.

If Abbas dies or becomes incapacitated, al-Sheikh would only move into the presidency in a caretaker role. The PLO’s executive committee will ultimately need to choose a permanent successor.

Filled with rivals and other contenders for the presidency, there is no guarantee the committee will line up behind al-Sheikh.

