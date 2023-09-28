A man in military clothing has shot and wounded a person at a Dutch teaching hospital, police say

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A man wearing military clothing and carrying a handgun shot and wounded a person Thursday in a classroom at a university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said. A suspect was later arrested on the hospital's helipad.

Video from the scene showed heavily armed police wearing body armor entering the hospital, while people, some holding up their hands, left the building.

Another person was injured in a home nearby, Rotterdam police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. Fire also broke out at the home, local security authorities said. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

Police later said they arrested a 32-year-old man on the hospital’s helipad and were investigating his possible involvement in both shootings.

Earlier, police said the shooter possibly left the scene on a motorcycle, but they later added that an arrest team was checking the Erasmus Medical Center to establish if he was still in the building.

Further details weren't immediately available.

There have been scores of small explosions and at homes and businesses across Rotterdam this year, blamed on rival drug gangs.

