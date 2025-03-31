Middle East latest: Israel's Netanyahu nominates a new domestic security chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a new domestic security chief, after he moved to fire the current one over a crisis of confidence that critics say was politically motivated.

Netanyahu on Monday nominated former Navy commander Vice Adm. Eli Sharvit to lead the agency, which surveils and thwarts attacks from Palestinian militant groups.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu moved to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, a step that sparked an uproar in Israel. Netanyahu said he lost faith in Bar over Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks and disagreements over ceasefire negotiations.

But critics said the dismissal undermined Israel’s independent state institutions and came at a problematic time, as Bar and the agency were investigating links between the Gulf state of Qatar and close advisers to Netanyahu.

Israel’s High Court froze Bar’s dismissal pending further hearings but cleared the way for Netanyahu to interview candidates for the job.

___

Here's the latest:

Israeli military orders evacuation of most of Rafah

The Israeli military on Monday issued sweeping evacuation orders covering most of the southern city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

Israel ended a ceasefire and renewed its air and ground war against the Hamas militant group earlier this month.

Israel launched a major operation in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, last May, leaving large parts of it in ruins.

Israeli forces seized a strategic buffer zone along the border and did not withdraw from it as called for in the ceasefire agreement. Israel said it needed to maintain a presence there to prevent weapons smuggling.

Former Israeli hostage calls on Trump to end war in Gaza

A former Israeli hostage who learned upon his release that his wife and two young children were killed in captivity in Gaza called on U.S. President Donald Trump to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

In his first media interview since being freed in a ceasefire last month, Yarden Bibas told CBS’ 60 Minutes on Sunday that Trump was “the only one” who can convince Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas to halt the renewed fighting.

He said as a hostage, as he was held in Hamas’ underground tunnels, Israeli strikes were terrifying. “You’re afraid for your life,” he said. “Everything could collapse at any moment.” He said his captors, who had taunted him over his family’s fate, told him “you’ll get a new wife. New kids. Better wife. Better kids.”

“Please stop the war and help bring all the hostages back,” Bibas called on Trump.

UN releases footage from Gaza operation to recover first responders killed by Israeli forces

The United Nations has released footage from the operation to recover 15 first responders killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

The footage released Sunday showed members of the Civil Defense, first responders who operate under the Hamas-run government, exhuming a body from a mound of sand. The body was wearing the same orange vest as the rescuers.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies called it the deadliest attack on its workers since 2017.

Israel said its forces opened fire on several vehicles that raised suspicions by advancing without headlights or emergency signals. The military said a Hamas operative and eight other militants were among those killed.

The United Nations humanitarian office said eight Red Crescent workers, six members of the Civil Defense and a U.N. worker were killed.

The shooting occurred when Israeli forces launched a surprise ground incursion into the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah on March 23.

