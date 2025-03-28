Myanmar at a glance: Embroiled in civil war, now facing more devastation after powerful earthquake

Even before a powerful 7.7-magnitude quake hit Myanmar on Friday, more than 3 million people in the country had been displaced, and hundreds of thousands were cut off from vital food and health programs as a result of a destructive four-year civil war that international groups claim has indiscriminately targeted civilians.

Social media videos depicted widespread destruction after the earthquake hit an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, and was followed by a strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock, raising fears that many were trapped under the rubble or killed.

Information and movement throughout the country remain very tightly controlled, making it more difficult for any rescue efforts or even an assessment of the official death toll.

Here’s a brief look at Myanmar:

___

THE BASICS: Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, was already embroiled in turmoil since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, triggering widespread popular opposition. After peaceful demonstrations were put down with lethal force, many opponents of military rule took up arms. Large parts of the country are now entangled in conflict.

Complicating the political picture is the influence of neighboring China, which is believed to have tacitly supported the late 2023 offensive in what turned out to be a successful bid to shut down organized crime activities that had been flourishing along its border.

___

MANY DISPLACED: Before the quake struck, the United Nations estimated that hundreds of thousands of civilians had been displaced by internal fighting, and there are now more than 3 million internally displaced people in Myanmar overall, with some 18.6 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

However, access issues and recent cuts to foreign assistance have devastated the already war-torn country. A 90-day freeze on foreign assistance programs announced earlier this year by U.S. President Donald Trump has led to other cuts in services for refugees from Myanmar, including the shutdown of hospital care in camps in neighboring Thailand where more than 100,000 are living, according to activists and Thai officials.

___

HUNGER A CHIEF CONCERN: A recent statement by the World Food Program said that most food rations currently distributed in Myanmar will be cut off in April, even as the country faces a desperate humanitarian crisis. The WFP said it would need $60 million to continue food assistance in Myanmar and called on its partners to identify additional funding.

The WFP said 15.2 million people, nearly one-third of the total population, are unable to meet their minimum daily food needs, and some 2.3 million face emergency levels of hunger. The organization said it only has the funding right now to assist 35,000 of the most vulnerable people, including children under the age of 5, pregnant and breastfeeding women, and people living with disabilities.

___

HEALTH CHALLENGES: Last week, Tom Andrews, a monitor on rights in Myanmar commissioned by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, laid out the dire health crisis as a result of the drying up of aid. Tuberculosis and HIV patients have been missing their medication for weeks; disabled children have been locked out of rehabilitation centers; rights groups have faced cuts in their ability to distribute food and water to people, Andrews said.

