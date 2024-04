SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred Monday but gave no further details, such as how far the missile flew.

The launch is the latest in a series of missile tests by North Korea in recent months.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.