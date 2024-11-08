The Pentagon is letting a small number of U.S. defense contractors fix weapons in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Pentagon is easing restrictions to allow a small number of private American defense contactors to work inside Ukraine, helping repair and maintain equipment, U.S. officials said Friday.

The contractors will be far away from the front lines during Russia's invasion and will not be taking part in combat, the officials said. The department is soliciting bids now, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal decisions.

Ukraine has been receiving billions of dollars worth of American weapons and equipment over the past two years, including a number of sophisticated systems. For much of that time, U.S. and allied troops have been providing real-time maintenance advice using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms with Ukrainian forces.

Officials said the Pentagon is allowing the contractors to go because some equipment — including F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems — requires high-tech expertise to repair. Using the contractors, they said, will ensure the weapons are fixed quickly so Ukrainian forces can continue to use them in combat.

The decision expands the footprint of U.S. government contractors working in Ukraine. The State Department already has contracted with U.S. companies to work inside the country, including on the energy grid. In addition, a number of American companies have workers in Ukraine under contracts with the Kyiv government.

Officials said the companies will be responsible for the safety of their employees.

