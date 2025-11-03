Peru breaks diplomatic relations with Mexico over asylum claim of former prime minister

LIMA, Peru — Peru's government on Monday announced the country was severing diplomatic relations with Mexico over the asylum claim of former Peruvian Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, who is under investigation for rebellion.

Peruvian Foreign Minister Hugo de Zela told reporters that Mexico’s decision to grant Chávez asylum at its embassy in Peru's capital, Lima, constituted an “unfriendly act” that adds to the existing tensions between the two countries. The office of Peru’s President José Jerí in a statement then accused Mexico’s government of “repeated” interference with the internal affairs of the South American country.

Authorities have accused Chávez of participating in the 2022 failed effort by then-President Pedro Castillo to declare a state of emergency and dissolve Peru's Parliament as legislators prepared an impeachment vote against him. Castillo failed to get the military's support for his move, was swiftly deposed by Congress and then arrested after prosecutors accused him of trying to promote a coup.

The Peruvian Attorney General’s Office has accused Chávez of being an accomplice in the crime of rebellion against the powers of the state. It is seeking a sentence of up to 25 years in prison for Chávez, who served as Castillo’s prime minister.

“Today we learned with surprise and deep regret that former Prime Minister Betssy Chávez, the alleged co-author of the coup d’état attempted by former President Pedro Castillo, is being granted asylum at the residence of the Mexican Embassy in Peru,” de Zela told reporters.

Mexico’s government did not immediately comment on Peru’s decision.

Castillo’s wife and children are currently in Mexico, where authorities have expressed sympathy for the former Peruvian president, who came to power on a leftist platform and was ousted by Parliament after announcing its dissolution in December 2022.

In October, left-leaning Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed her support for Castillo, who remains in custody, and insisted he was the victim of a “coup.” She called for his release from jail and that he “receive a fair trial.”

The Peruvian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday that since the events of December 2022, “the Mexican government has been interfering in an inadmissible and systematic manner in Peru’s internal affairs."

The ministry added that Mexico did not change its “unacceptable position” despite the Peruvian government repeatedly demanding respect for its sovereignty.

