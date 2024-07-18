A police officer has been wounded in a knife attack in Paris, France's interior minister says

PARIS — (AP) — A police officer was wounded in a knife attack in Paris on Thursday in the Champs-Elysees neighborhood and the assailant was immediately "neutralized," authorities said, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the attack happened in the 8th arrondissement of Paris while police were “responding to a call from officers securing a store."

“The perpetrator was immediately neutralized by police officers,” he posted on X, expressing his “unwavering support” to the victim.

The condition of the officer wasn’t immediately known.

An official with knowledge of the police case said the assailant was still alive and that officers prevented him from taking further action. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't allowed to disclose details about the case.

Thursday's knife attack comes just days after a man stabbed and wounded a French soldier patrolling Paris on Monday outside the Gare de l'Est train station in eastern Paris. The man was taken to a psychiatric hospital, according to French prosecutors.

The city has been under a high security alert before the start of the Paris Games on July 26.

Darmanin is staying on in a caretaker role at the interior ministry until a new government is formed in the wake of a legislative election earlier this month.

