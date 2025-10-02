Police shoot man after stabbing incident at synagogue in Manchester; incident believed to be over

LONDON — Police say they believe they have shot a person suspected of stabbing a person at a synagogue in the north of Manchester.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police said they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public. The caller said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio the “immediate danger appears to be over.”

