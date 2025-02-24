Western leaders visit Kyiv and pledge military support against Russia on the war's 3rd anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine on Monday marked the bleakest anniversary yet of its war against the Russia invasion, with the country's forces under severe pressure on the battlefield and U.S. President Donald Trump's administration apparently embracing the Kremlin in a reversal of U.S. policy.

The three-year milestone drew more than a dozen Western leaders to Kyiv for commemorative events in a conspicuous show of support. They warned of the war’s wider implications for global security and vowed to keep providing billions of dollars in support for Ukraine as uncertainty deepens over the U.S. commitment to help. Washington did not send any senior official to the occasion.

Hours after the anniversary observances, Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end the war. Separately, Putin suggested that European countries could be part of a settlement, but he also said that he has not discussed resolving the conflict in Ukraine in detail with Trump.

The fourth year of fighting could be pivotal as Trump uses his return to office to press for a peace deal.

“The autocrats around the world are watching very carefully whether there’s any impunity if you violate international borders or invade your neighbor, or if there is true deterrence,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed that sentiment. Canadians, he said, “believe deeply that it’s not just about Ukraine. It’s about the rules and the values and the principles of sovereignty, of independence, territorial integrity that protects every country in the world. All of us rely on those rules to be able to build peace and security."

Some observers say Russian success in Ukraine could embolden China's ambitions. Just as Moscow claims that Ukraine is rightfully Russian territory, China claims the self-governing island of Taiwan as its own. North Korea and Iran have also aided Russia's war effort.

In a cascade of unwelcome developments for Kyiv, Trump has in recent days called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, suggested Ukraine is to blame for the war and ended Russian President Vladimir Putin's three-year diplomatic isolation by the United States. U.S. officials have also indicated to Ukraine that its hopes of joining NATO are unlikely to be realized and that it probably won't get back the land that Russia's army occupies, which amounts to nearly 20% of the country.

Meanwhile, Putin’s troops are making steady progress on the battlefield while Ukraine is grappling with shortages of troops and weapons.

The guests in Kyiv and the leaders appearing by video had similar messages: Ukraine and its European partners must be consulted in any peace negotiations, Putin’s ambitions must be thwarted, and Europe must take on more of the burden for its own defense.

Alarm bells sound in Europe as Washington changes course

The shift in Washington's policy has set off alarm bells in Europe, where governments fear being sidelined by the U.S. in efforts to secure a peace deal. They are mulling how they might pick up the slack of any cut in U.S. aid for Ukraine. The changes have also placed strain on transatlantic relations.

European Council President Antonio Costa on Sunday announced that he would convene an emergency summit of the 27 EU leaders in Brussels on March 6, with Ukraine at the top of the agenda.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are both visiting Washington this week.

EU foreign ministers on Monday approved a new raft of sanctions against Russia. The measures target Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet” of ships that it uses to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. The EU said 74 vessels were added to its shadow fleet list.

Asset freezes and travel bans were imposed on 83 officials and “entities” — usually government agencies, banks or companies.

Britain, too, imposed new sanctions, targeting 107 businesses and individuals in what it says is its biggest package targeting Russia’s war machine since the early days of the conflict in 2022.

The measures take aim at Russia’s military supply chains, including companies in several countries — notably China — that Britain says are supplying machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods for Russia’s military.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country would provide a 1 billion-euro ($1.04 billion) military systems package to Ukraine this year.

Starmer said Ukrainians’ voices “must be at the heart of the drive for peace,” while Trump’s intervention had “changed the global conversation” and “created an opportunity.”

“Russia does not hold all the cards in this war," he said.

Coming off a victory in Sunday's German elections, conservative leader Friedrich Merz — also a staunch backer of Ukraine — posted on X Monday: "More than ever, we must put Ukraine in a position of strength."

“For a fair peace, the country that is under attack must be part of peace negotiations,” he wrote.

Diplomacy ramps up after record Russian drone attack

On Sunday, Russia launched its biggest single drone attack of the war, pounding Ukraine with 267 drones.

The EU’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, insisted that the U.S. cannot seal any peace deal to end the war without Ukraine or Europe being involved. She highlighted what she claimed were pro-Russian positions being taken up by the Trump administration.

“You can discuss whatever you want with Putin. But if it comes to Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal,” Kallas told reporters in Brussels, where she was leading a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Kallas is scheduled to travel to Washington on Tuesday for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the third anniversary was “a grim milestone.”

“More than 12,600 civilians killed, with many more injured. Entire communities reduced to rubble. Hospitals and schools destroyed,” he said in Geneva.

In a win for Ukraine, the United States on Monday failed to get the U.N. General Assembly to approve its resolution seeking to end the war without mentioning Russian aggression. The U.S. draft resolution was amended by the assembly to add language making clear that Russia invaded its smaller neighbor in violation of the U.N. Charter.

Washington and Moscow draw closer

Trump said Putin would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential deal to end the war.

"Yeah, he will accept it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I have asked him that question. Look, if we do this deal, he's not looking for more war."

In remarks broadcast on state television, Putin said had not talked in detail with Trump about ending the war, and neither did Russian and American negotiating teams when they met last week in Saudi Arabia.

Russia, he said, does not rule out European countries participating in a peace settlement.

Putin has previously said that European or U.S forces in Ukraine would be a major security issue for Russia. He has never publicly indicated that he would accept Western troops in Ukraine, and multiple Russian officials have indicated that would be a red line for Moscow.

Russia's foreign ministry said Saturday that preparations for a face-to-face meeting between Trump and Putin were underway, and U.S. officials have said that they agreed with Moscow to reestablish diplomatic ties and restart economic cooperation.

At a virtual meeting with leaders of the Group of Seven economies also held Monday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine and the U.S. are "working productively" on an economic agreement that would help lock them together. Trump attended the meeting.

“And, President Trump, we would really like to hear from you because all our people, all our families, are very worried. Will there be support from America? Will America be the leader of the free world?” Zelenskyy said.

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

