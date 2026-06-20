Russia strikes an apartment block in Ukraine's Kharkiv city, killing 1

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian guided bombs struck an apartment block in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least one person and injuring nine, including a 6-year-old, authorities said Saturday.

A body was pulled from the rubble hours after the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

He said bombs slammed into the low-rise block in Kharkiv's Kholodnohirskiy district in the early hours of Saturday. The head of the regional administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said at least nine people were injured, five of whom hospitalized.

Elsewhere in Kharkiv, a Russian drone struck a civilian car on Friday evening, killing a man and injuring the woman driving, Syniehubov said.

Moscow did not immediately acknowledge or comment on the attacks.

Ukraine's air force said it shot down 92 of 99 Russian drones launched overnight and that seven struck targets in three locations.

Meanwhile, Russian air defences repelled a drone attack on an oil refinery in Tyumen in Western Siberia, Gov. Alexander Moor said Saturday. He said there was no damage to the refinery and staff was evacuated.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted Russian oil facilities, aiming to cut Moscow's revenue for the war and make Russians feel the consequences of the invasion. Some areas have reported fuel shortages.

In one of the biggest drone attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion over four years ago, Ukraine on Thursday struck a major Moscow oil refinery for a second time in a week, sending huge plumes of black smoke over the capital and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Saturday its forces shot down 177 Ukrainian drones during the night. It did not say how many reached their targets.Two drones were shot down on approach to Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

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