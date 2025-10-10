Russian strikes cause damage across Ukraine's capital and injure at least 12

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian drone and missile strikes injured at least 12 people, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across parts of the Ukrainian capital early Friday, authorities said. One person was killed in separate attacks in the southeast of the country.

In a central Kyiv district, rescue crews pulled more than 20 people out of a 17-story apartment building as flames engulfed the sixth and seventh floors. Five people were hospitalized, while others received first aid at the scene, authorities said. The overnight assault marked the latest in a series of attacks on Kyiv. Russian forces have escalated drone and missile strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent months, often targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Friday's attack knocked out power on both sides of the city divided by the Dnipro River and disrupted water supplies. Attacks in Kyiv and across the country Friday had caused a “massive blow to the Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk wrote in an online post. In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, residential areas and energy sites were pounded with attack drones, missiles and guided bombs, killing a 7-year-old boy and injuring his parents and others, military administration officials said. A hydroelectric plans in the area was taken offline as a precaution, they said. ___

