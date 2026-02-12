South Korea's former interior minister gets 7-year sentence for aiding martial law

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's former interior minister was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for abetting then-President Yoon Suk Yeol's brief declaration of martial law in 2024.

The verdict for Lee Sang-min came a week before a different judge at the same Seoul court rules on whether Yoon's actions amounted to rebellion, a crime for which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Lee, who led the ministry of interior and safety, was convicted for helping carry out the declaration and passing along Yoon's orders to the country's police and fire chiefs to cut water and electricity to news organizations that were critical of his policies. The instructions weren't carried out since martial law was lifted quickly after lawmakers broke through a military and police blockade at the National Assembly and unanimously voted to lift it.

Lee denied receiving or issuing instructions to cut off utilities to the news organizations, disputing testimony from other officials, including former National Fire Agency Commissioner General Heo Seok-gon, who said Lee conveyed such orders by phone. Lee also denied conspiring about or planning the martial law declaration.

Judge Ryu Kyung-jin said testimony from other officials, security camera footage and other evidence clearly showed Lee attempted to carry out Yoon’s orders and that it was indisputable Lee played an important role in enforcing martial law.

The judge, however, acquitted Lee of lesser charges of abusing his power, citing a lack of evidence.

Lee smiled quietly after the verdict. His legal team didn't immediately say whether he would appeal. Prosecutors had sought a 15-year sentence.

Lee is the second member of Yoon's Cabinet convicted in connection with martial law. Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo received a sentence of 23 years in prison but has appealed.

The conservative Yoon has defended martial law as a necessary act of governance against the liberals, whom he described as “anti-state” forces obstructing his agenda with their legislative majority.

He was later removed from office and has been under arrest since July while facing multiple criminal trials, with the rebellion charge carrying the most severe punishment.

