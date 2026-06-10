A Thai woman is in custody after an American diplomat was found dead in Myanmar

BANGKOK — An American diplomat was found dead in Myanmar's largest city, the U.S. State Department said, and members of the diplomatic community in Yangon say a Thai woman has been detained by police in connection with the investigation.

American officials in Thailand and the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar referred questions on the case to the State Department, which confirmed the “death of a U.S. government employee” assigned to the embassy in Yangon but gave no other details.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones, we have no further information to provide at this time,” the State Department said in an emailed reply to questions from The Associated Press.

According to three people in the diplomatic community in Myanmar, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, the man was found dead about two weeks ago at the Sakura Residence & Hotel. The facility, with long-term rentals, is popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors, and is located about 1.5 kilometers (1 mile) from the American Embassy.

They said police are treating the case as a possible homicide and have a Thai woman in custody.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said it has provided consular assistance to the woman in custody and notified her family, but would not comment further.

Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is embroiled in fighting between the country's military-led government, which ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021, and a disparate group of militias organized by the country's ethnic minority groups and pro-democracy forces.

Authorities typically give little information to the media, and the duty officer answering the phone at the police station responsible for the area where the Sakura hotel is located refused to comment and hung up on an AP reporter.

The manager of the Sakura hotel also declined to comment.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.