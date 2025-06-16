Togo suspends French state-owned broadcasters RFI and France 24 for alleged biased reporting

LOME, Togo — (AP) — Togo has suspended broadcasts by two French state-owned networks for three months for an alleged lack of impartiality in their reporting, a government agency in the West African nation said Monday.

Radio France Internationale, or RFI, and France 24, are the networks being suspended.

“This measure follows repeated failings, already reported and formally recalled, in matters of impartiality, rigor, and fact-checking," according to a statement from the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication.

“Several recent broadcasts have relayed inaccurate, biased, and even contrary to established facts, undermining the stability of republican institutions and the country's image,” it said. “Freedom of the press cannot be synonymous with disinformation or interference."

The agency didn't provide any details on what reporting by the French networks led to the decision.

The move to censor foreign media outlets comes as President Faure Gnassingbé faces increasing pressure from critics over recent changes in the constitution that could effectively keep him in power indefinitely. Critics have called the changes a constitutional coup.

Fabrice Petchez, chair of the Togolese Media Observatory told The Associated Press that while he understood the ruling, “we do not support the decision. We hope steps will be taken to quickly restore these media operations in the country.”

“But since early June, tensions have been rising, particularly on social media." he continued. "I do hope, however, that a dialogue can be opened between the media concerned and the authorities.”

Protests are scheduled for next week following a crackdown on protests earlier this month.

Demonstrations are rare in Togo, because they have been banned in the country since 2022 following a deadly attack at Lome’s main market.

But the latest change in government structure has been widely criticized in a region threatened by rampant coups and other threats to democracy.

