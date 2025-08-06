Tropical Storm Ivo forms in the eastern Pacific and could impact coastal Mexico, forecasters say

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Ivo formed Wednesday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was expected to bring rain and rough surf to parts of Mexico's southwest coast, forecasters said.

Ivo had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered about 195 miles (310 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco, according to the National Hurricane Center based in Miami.

Forecasters said Ivo is expected to be near hurricane strength by the end of the week as it spends a few days moving offshore, and generally parallel to the coast, before turning west away from land.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect as Ivo moves west-northwest at 22 mph (35 kph). But large ocean swells kicked up by Ivo could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, the hurricane center said.

The storm also threatened flash flooding and was expected to dump 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters) of rain with isolated totals of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in spots around parts of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan and southwestern portions of Oaxaca through Saturday.

Ivo was the second tropical storm in the eastern Pacific, joining Tropical Storm Henriette. On Wednesday, Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was located 1,555 miles (2,505 kilometers) east of Hilo, Hawaii, and moving west. Little change in strength was expected over the next 48 hours, the hurricane center said.

In the Atlantic, Dexter remained a tropical storm but was forecast to become a powerful extra-tropical cyclone as it moves over open water.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dexter was centered about 490 miles (790 kilometers) south-southwest of Newfoundland, Canada, and moving to the east-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph) far from land.

