Tropical Storm Fernand forms in the Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical Storm Fernand formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from land and forecast to remain over the open ocean.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center reported that the storm was located about 405 miles (655 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was headed north at 15 mph (24 kph).

The hurricane center said Fernand was expected to pass “well east of Bermuda,” and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

