Trump warns Iran not to escalate attacks, saying US will strike back with force

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran on Sunday not to escalate its attacks, writing online that America will strike back ’WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Trump’s comments on Truth Social follow Iranian threats on Sunday morning after acknowledging the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump wrote. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday called the leaders of the United States and Israel “filthy criminals” who will face “devastating blows” for their ongoing attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comment in a televised address.

Qalibaf is the highest-ranking official to appear on camera since the attacks began Saturday.

“You have crossed our red line and must pay the price,” he said. “We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.”

