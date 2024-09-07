UK and Irish leaders meet in Dublin as they try to reset relations after Brexit tensions

DUBLIN — (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ireland Saturday to meet his Irish counterpart, in what is being billed as an attempt to reset relations between the two countries after years of tensions following the U.K.'s departure from the European Union.

Starmer's visit to meet Irish premier Simon Harris is the first by a British leader to Ireland in five years. It is a further sign that the two wish to deepen relations on economic and security matters. Harris was the first international leader Starmer hosted following his Labour Party's landslide election victory on July 4.

“We both said we wish to really place British-Irish relations on a new path and I really appreciate the time that you’ve given to us since taking office, and I’ve tried to respond in kind,” said Harris after the pair walked around the gardens at Farmleigh House in Dublin, the Irish Government’s formal reception house for state visits.

Relations between the two countries have been strained ever since the U.K. voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union, especially in light of how it affected the political structures of Northern Ireland, which is part of the U.K.

When the U.K. left the bloc, the British government and the EU agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks because an open border is a key pillar of the peace process that ended 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland. Later, Starmer's Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak renegotiated the initial agreement, and that has won the support of both sides of the Northern Irish political divide.

Starmer said now was a chance to further solidify the relations, both with Ireland as well as the EU.

“It’s a pleasure to be here, to have this opportunity that we will take to renew the friendship between our two countries,” said Starmer. “That reset, I think, can be meaningful, it can be deep.”

He has said that the U.K. will not seek to rejoin the EU under his leadership, nor the bloc's frictionless single market and customs union. However, he has made it clear that he wants to renegotiate elements of the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU in order to bolster growth.

He has been touring EU capitals since he got elected in the hope of generating the goodwill to move forward on that front, as well as "stand together" on international issues such as the war in Ukraine.

The two leaders will participate in a business roundtable in Dublin to explore how a “reset” in relations can benefit trade. The economic relationship is worth around 120 billion euros ($130 billion), supporting thousands of jobs on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The two leaders will later head off to a soccer match between Ireland and England, which provided them with a clear photo opportunity. They swapped jerseys with Starmer holding up an Irish shirt with his surname on it and Harris holding up an England jersey with his name on it.

Starmer, a keen soccer player, laughed when asked if he would wear it to the match later.

“It will make an appearance in my nine-a-side," he said. "This will be proudly worn in north London before too long.”

