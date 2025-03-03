UN rights chief laments 'shift in direction' in United States

GENEVA — (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has expressed concern about a “fundamental shift in direction” taking place in the United States when it comes to human rights.

Volker Türk, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights, also praised bipartisan support for human rights for decades and the “generosity and compassion” of the American people in a sweeping address on his concerns on dozens of issues and country situations, including China, India, Russia, the United States and beyond.

He expressed new concerns about a change in tack in Washington.

“I am now deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction that is taking place domestically and internationally,” the rights chief told the Human Rights Council. “Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarize. This is generating fear and anxiety among many.”

Türk did not specifically refer to the Trump administration, which announced pulling the United States out of the 47-member-country council in January — even though the Biden administration had already said last year that the U.S. would not seek a new three-year term.

A seat reserved for a U.S. representative sat empty on Monday, the start of the Week 2 of the council's 5-1/2 week session. The rights body holds three sessions a year.

Alluding to the United States, Türk lamented how policies aimed to protect people from discrimination “are now labeled as discriminatory,” and said intimidation and threats “notably against journalists and public officials” risk undermining the work of institutions and independent media.

The rights chief also issued a stark warning about the threat from unchecked use and development of technology. He mentioned the power of “a handful of unelected tech oligarchs” and insisted it’s time to adapt fast to the threat of rising oppression and autocratic rule.

“Individuals and corporations have never had so much control and influence over our lives," Türk said.

"A handful of unelected tech oligarchs have our data: they know where we live, what we do, our genes and our health conditions, our thoughts, our habits, our desires and our fears. They know us better than we know ourselves. And they know how to manipulate us.”

“Any form of unregulated power can lead to oppression, subjugation, and even tyranny – the playbook of the autocrat,” Türk said. “We must adapt – fast.”

