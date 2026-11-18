WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has gone back to having two aircraft carriers supporting Iran war operations after the USS George Washington departed the Middle East.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, Cmdr. Katie Koenig, said Wednesday that the Japan-based USS George Washington was now under its control and “conducting routine operations” in the Asia-Pacific region.

The development is the latest in a shuffling of aircraft carriers in the Middle East. During the Iran war, the carriers have served as the linchpin of a U.S. flotilla that has blockaded all merchant shipping to and from the Islamic Republic as the Trump administration looks to keep squeezing Tehran's economy by preventing its oil from reaching global markets.

The George Washington departed the Middle East in the same week that the USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived, briefly bringing the number of carriers in the waters off Iran to the unusually high amount of three.

The USS George H.W. Bush, which arrived in the region in April, and the Roosevelt are now the two carriers in the region as well more than a dozen destroyers, cruisers and a littoral combat ship.

The naval presence is helping maintain the blockade on Iran, while the U.S. also has carried out some limited strikes on Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway where nearly a third of the world's oil passed through before the war began Feb. 28. The disruptions to shipping through the strait have raised global energy prices.

The unpopularity of the Iran war and the resulting economic effects contributed to major losses for President Donald Trump's Republican Party in this month's midterm elections.

Trump has offered mixed signals on whether he plans to return to major combat with Iran, but any negotiated deal to end the fighting appears to be a long way off.

Trump recently has warned Iran that the U.S. military is "locked and loaded" and that the U.S. was keeping an eye on Pickaxe Mountain, a facility linked to Iran's nuclear program, for signs of activity.

He also has said it was highly unlikely he would need to order new major strikes on Iran, declaring that the war “militarily is effectively over.”

The USS George Washington departed the Middle East following its arrival in August. It had been pulled from a patrol in the South China Sea shortly after reports of mental health and supply issues emerged aboard another long-deployed aircraft carrier in the Middle East — the USS Abraham Lincoln. The Lincoln set a record for uninterrupted time at sea, at more than 240 days.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.