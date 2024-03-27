Family loses home to fire in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Fire destroyed a home in Marion County Tuesday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., firefighters rushed to the1700 block of SE 178th Street in Summerfield after receiving 911 calls about the burning mobile home.

On scene, they determined one person was inside when fire broke out.

READ: Good Samaritans help a driver after a car crash in Daytona Beach

Marion County Fire Rescue said that person made it to safety, but was hurt after falling during their escape.

Several other departments joined MCFR in defensively fighting the fire.

Marion County mobile home fire Several departments responded to the blaze in Summerfield. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Five adults and a child were displaced by the fire.

READ: Front to bring rain and storms to parts of Central Florida

The American Red Cross has stepped in to help that family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group