Gas prices on a bumpy ride in Florida; here’s what you’ll pay Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gas prices in Florida have been bouncing up and down in recent weeks, but at the moment, they are falling.

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular settled at $3.08, according to AAA — about 8 cents less than one week earlier.

On Tuesday, the averaged dropped to $3.06.

AAA: Florida average gas prices Gas prices have fallen over the past week in Florida, AAA reported. (AAA)

That marked the lowest price in the Sunshine State since just before the new year.

The auto club said one reason gas prices have started falling again is because oil prices fell last week.

But will the bumpy ride for gas prices ease up in the coming weeks? Can motorists expect to continue seeing a drop at the pump?

“This week, prices are below $3 in various cities throughout the state. Only time will tell if that trend continues,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

Here’s a county-by-county look at how much drivers will pay for a gallon, on average:

Brevard: $3.00

Lake: $3.00

Polk: $3.04

Orange: $3.05

Osceola: $3.05

Sumter: $3.07

Seminole: $3.07

Marion: $3.07

Volusia: $3.09

Flagler: $3.15

