Got bats? Now’s the time to help get them out

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have some unwanted winged critters driving you batty, now is the time to evict them.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds Floridians that the fall is the time to exclude bats from structures.

Officials said excluding bats is not permitted during bat maternity season, which runs from April 15 to Aug.15.

Exclusion devices allow bats to safely exit a structure without being able to get back in. The devices are the only legal and appropriate method to remove bats.

Officials said it is illegal in Florida to kill or harm bats.

Officials said to exclude bats legally, exclusion devices must be left up for a minimum of four nights and the low temperature must be forecasted to remain above 50 degrees during that time.

