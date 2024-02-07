Here’s when SpaceX will try again to get NASA’s PACE mission off the ground

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Weather off Florida’s Space Coast caused another delay in NASA’s PACE mission.

SpaceX had hoped to launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the PACE spacecraft from Cape Canaveral early Wednesday.

But ground winds pushed things back another 24 hours.

Officials said they now look for liftoff to happen on Thursday, Feb. 8, at 1:33 a.m.

The PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) craft will be sent into orbit to provide a better understanding of the Earth’s ocean atmosphere and climate.

Ground winds have postponed the launch of PACE 24 hours due to weather conditions. The new launch time is set for Feb. 8 at 1:33am ET (0633 UTC). https://t.co/anSReOWlVt pic.twitter.com/JpQKBQ6dX2 — NASA (@NASA) February 6, 2024

The Falcon 9 will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

