Orlando Pride return home Friday night to face OL Reign

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pride will spend their Friday night facing off against the OL Reign.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The Pride are back at home after a massive win against the Washington Spirit last weekend, 3-0.

Julie Doyle scored her first career brace against the Spirit in less than 16 minutes, earning her last week’s NWSL Player of the Week.

Friday night, the Pride take on another top-tier NWSL team in the OL Reign, a team the Pride has had trouble beating.

The Reign have gone unbeaten verse the Pride since May 2016, with the Reign winning six and drawing seven.

Both teams will be without star power Friday as the FIFA Women’s World Cup begins July 20.

Marta, Adriana, and recently signed Brazilian player Rafaelle are on international duty.

Read: Reports: Orlando Pride and Brazilian International player Marta will play her last World Cup

The OL Reign will be without five players. Alana Cook, Sofia Huerta, Rose Lavelle, Megan Rapinoe, and Emily Sonnett also on international duty.

Where: Exploria Stadium

When: Friday, July 7 at 7 p.m.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group