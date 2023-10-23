Orlando VA set to host health fair, PACT Act enrollment event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando VA Healthcare System is set to host a PACT Act event Tuesday to help veterans learn more about the services available to them.

The event is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on South Victory Way in Orlando.

All who attend will be offered a myriad of services including help with benefit claims, checking for eligibility and getting enrolled in various assistance programs, as well as free giveaways.

Veterans will also be offered additional information and assistance with eligibility for PACT Act programs.

Veterans, mark your calendars! Discover your VA benefits, connect with healthcare experts, learn about PACT Act, and explore a range of VA and community resources tailored just for you. Your health matters!#OrlandoVA #VeteransHealth #WellnessEvent #ESPNWideWorldofSportsComplex pic.twitter.com/7ZHK5vD3Js — OVAHCS (@OVAHCS) October 16, 2023

The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act was signed into law in August of 2022. Considered one of the largest healthcare and benefit expansions in VA history, the PACT Act offers additional VA healthcare and benefits opportunities for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Veterans who attend the enrollment and health fair will also have an opportunity to “Chat with the Chief,” as the Orlando VA Healthcare System’s Director and CEO Timothy Cooke is scheduled to host an open listening session where veterans can speak with him about any of their VA Healthcare System concerns.

For planning purposes, attendees are being asked to register for the event in advance here.

To reserve a spot for the “Chat with the Chief” session, click here.

Parking for the event will be free with additional parking assistance available if needed.

To learn more about the facilities and services offered by the Orland VA Health Care System, click here.

