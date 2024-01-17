Police seek help identifying man hospitalized after being hit by car in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are asking for help to identify a man who was hit by a car.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on 25th Street near Palmetto Avenue.
Investigators said they believe the man was walking southbound on 25th Street when he was struck.
READ: FHP: Boy, 9, dies after crawling under school bus in Orange County
Police said the man was critically hurt and taken to the hospital.
READ: 3 Seminole County schools close after water main break
Police describe him as:
- Hispanic male
- Possibly in mid-20s
- No tattoos
Investigators said there are no pending criminal charges in the case.
If you might know the man’s identity, you’re asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.
SPD is attempting to identify a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in a crash on Sunday, 1/14/24, at around 9:00 pm. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He is a Hispanic male, possibly in his mid 20’s with no tattoos. Anyone w/ info contact SPD pic.twitter.com/Konq1HF6XQ— SanfordPolice (@SanfordPolice) January 17, 2024
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group