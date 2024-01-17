RSS SND

Police seek help identifying man hospitalized after being hit by car in Sanford

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are asking for help to identify a man who was hit by a car.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday on 25th Street near Palmetto Avenue.

Investigators said they believe the man was walking southbound on 25th Street when he was struck.

Police said the man was critically hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police describe him as:

  • Hispanic male
  • Possibly in mid-20s
  • No tattoos

Investigators said there are no pending criminal charges in the case.

If you might know the man’s identity, you’re asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 407-688-5070.

