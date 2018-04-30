0 Clermont new Toyotas rank superior

Toyota wrangled in 3 best in show awards at this year’s Texas Auto Roundup! Our team at Toyota of Clermont is here to give you the highlights in case you missed it. The 2019 Toyota Avalon won best full-size car AND best new interior, the 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback snatched the award for best compact car, and the favorite Toyota Camry took home best mid-size car. Check out the features that these new Toyota cars offer which help them standout from other vehicles in their class.

New Toyotas are a standout on the road

The Texas Auto Roundup is a little different than other auto reviewers. Don’t worry if you’re unfamiliar with them, our Clermont Toyota experts are here to explain how it works! They like to make sure that they really get a good feel for each vehicle that they review, so they drive the vehicle for longer than just an initial test drive. This year they hosted the roundup at the Eagles Canyon Raceway on a closed course and it lasted for two full days. 45 vehicles competed across all 12 different class categories. 50 auto-savvy journalists were judging all the vehicles in five different categories: interior, exterior, performance, value and esthetic appeal.

Once the two days of test driving and inspections concluded, the journalist voted and three of the vehicle categories were won by Clermont new Toyotas! These vehicles were chosen because of their great technology features, performance, and overall design. Let’s take a closer look at these three vehicles and go over the features that helped them rise to the top of their class!

What’s the best Clermont Toyota for you?

2019 Toyota Avalon

Elegance and class have been amplified on the new Toyota Avalon. A few of the features that make riding in this Clermont Toyota feel like a dream include:

Five different driving speeds including: Normal, Sport, Sport+, ECO, and Custom

A luxurious leather interior with wood trim accents

Qi Wireless charging capabilities

Adaptive variable suspension

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Meet the all-new Toyota hatchback that’s changing the game! Features you can find on this Clermont Toyota include:

Siri Eyes Free System for safer driving

A D -4s fuel injection system

Dynamic Voice Recognition

You can get this Toyota in a brand new color , Rival Blue

Light, easy to handle steering

A steep seating angle that makes you feel like you’re in a sports car

2018 Toyota Camry

The new Toyota Camry was just redesigned and everyone is loving it! Here are some of our favorite features on this Toyota favorite:

Paddle shifters

A sporty redesigned exterior

19-inch black machined-finish alloy wheels

An 8-inch high definition multimedia touchscreen display

Equipped with a Bird’s Eye View camera so you can easily view everything around your car

Are you ready to get behind the wheel of a winner? Then come in to Toyota of Clermont today and take one of our winning new Toyotas for a test drive! Stop by in person or call us ahead of time and schedule your appointment at (352) 404-7000.

