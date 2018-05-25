0 Toyota of Clermont offers trade in tips

CLERMONT, Fla. - If you’re trying to trade in, then you’re probably in search of a new car and also looking to get your money’s worth when it comes to the old one. Toyota of Clermont is here to help! Not only do we have helpful trade in tips to help you boost the value of your current ride, we’re explaining what to expect when you bring your car in to sell it. Let’s get started!

Tip #1: Clean your car and perform any necessary maintenance and repairs.

You should detail your car before a trade in both inside and out, being sure to apply a coat of wax to the exterior and shampooing the interior to remove any stains. Also, consider getting routine maintenance (like an oil change) and doing small repairs like fixing dents and replacing burnt out bulbs and fuses. If the car is in need of major maintenance, weigh out the cost and figure out if it’s worth taking care of before you trade in.

Tip #2: Pull together all paperwork and accessories.

Get together your title, any and all warranties you have (including for parts and accessories), receipts for parts and accessories, and service records. Also, bring any spare keys you have for the vehicle!

Tip #3: Get an estimated value for your vehicle.

Use the appraisal tool on the Toyota of Clermont website to get an estimated value of your car. This will help you figure out what range you need to be in when it comes to the final offer.

What should you expect with you sell us your car?

When you’ve completed all of this, it’s time to schedule your trade in appraisal! Our used cars director at Toyota of Clermont will appraise your vehicle and make you a cash offer on the spot. You can take the money and run, or you can roll it into a purchase of a new Toyota or used car at our dealership. Here are some things to know to prepare yourself for your appraisal appointment:

Make sure you let your salesperson know that you’re here to do a trade-in – they’ll direct you to the right person.

Our used car director will appraise your vehicle so be prepared to hand over your keys so they can look things over from bumper to bumper, inside and out. They might also take your car out for a spin if they want to check out any performance aspects of it.

Once they’ve had a chance to check things over, our staff will make you a cash offer. This offer will be based on the value of the vehicle and the condition that it’s in. You can walk with the money, or you can use it to put toward another vehicle.

Ready to start the process? Call Toyota of Clermont today at (352) 404-7000. We’re open seven days a week and we want to make you a top-dollar offer on your car!

